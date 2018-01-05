>
>
Get a naturally gorgeous glow
  
Circaroma

Circaroma


Circaroma is a range of gorgeous skincare products, created by Barbara Scott, a qualified aromatherapist. Barbara combines the best organic ingredients, to create luxurious products that are a real treat for the senses.

Cult product: rose flower replenishing handcream £25 - www.circaroma.com

Voted best hand cream in the 21st Century Beauty Bible and The Green Beauty Bible 2008, this wonder product also scooped another best in the Natural Health Beauty Awards 2008.

Not only does it smell beautiful, it’s easily absorbed and doesn’t leave a sticky residue, so it definitely gets our vote.

Celebrity fans: Zoe Ball, Kate Winslet, Boy George, and Carole Caplin


NM


Beauty Editor
07/01/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         