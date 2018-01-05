Circaroma

Circaroma is a range of gorgeous skincare products, created by Barbara Scott, a qualified aromatherapist. Barbara combines the best organic ingredients, to create luxurious products that are a real treat for the senses.



Cult product: rose flower replenishing handcream £25 - www.circaroma.com



Voted best hand cream in the 21st Century Beauty Bible and The Green Beauty Bible 2008, this wonder product also scooped another best in the Natural Health Beauty Awards 2008.



Not only does it smell beautiful, it’s easily absorbed and doesn’t leave a sticky residue, so it definitely gets our vote.



Celebrity fans: Zoe Ball, Kate Winslet, Boy George, and Carole Caplin







NM