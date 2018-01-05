>
One of the most comprehensive organic brands, Green People was launched in 1994 by Charlotte Vøhtz in response to her two-year-old daughter's eczema and allergies. She was so impressed by her home-made natural skin care products she decided to share her discoveries with other…

Cult product:  Self Tan lotion £16.99 for 200ml - www.greenpeople.co.uk

Winner of the Best Self Tan at the Lifescape Beauty Awards and winning product for the Green Beauty Bible award, this sweet-smelling wonder potion is the tanning lotion of choice for TV presenters Amanda Lamb and Katy Hill.

We love how it absorbs in minutes and doesn’t streak. To tell the truth, it’s a number one sneaky cheat to a glowing complexion.

Celebrity fans: Daryl Hannah, Gaby Logan, Sarah Beeny



07/01/2010
