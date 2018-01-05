>
>
Get a naturally gorgeous glow
 Photo 8/8 
Our expert - Charlotte Vøhtz

Our expert - Charlotte Vøhtz


     
- Our expert - Charlotte Vøhtz
   Charlotte Vøhtz is the founder of the hugely successful organic skincare and lifestyle brand Green People.

A trusted pioneer of organic beauty, she is the author of 'Naturally Gorgeous', a book dedicated to sharing her beauty secrets.

This clever and insightful book is a real page turner - Charlotte serves up new and easy beauty solutions drawn from more than a decade’s passion and experience in the industry. It's full of do's and don'ts to enhance and protect your skin, hair and the body you rely on.

Naomi Majid


Beauty Editor
07/01/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         