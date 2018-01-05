Our expert - Charlotte Vøhtz

Charlotte Vøhtz is the founder of the hugely successful organic skincare and lifestyle brand Green People.

A trusted pioneer of organic beauty, she is the author of 'Naturally Gorgeous', a book dedicated to sharing her beauty secrets.



This clever and insightful book is a real page turner - Charlotte serves up new and easy beauty solutions drawn from more than a decade’s passion and experience in the industry. It's full of do's and don'ts to enhance and protect your skin, hair and the body you rely on.



