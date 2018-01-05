In this article





















Liz Earle Botanical Shine Shampoo

Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare have ventured into hair care of late - carefully formulating an uber natural shampoo that promises to add shine and vitality to lack lustre locks.



Made with West African Shea Butter and apple and orange extracts this natural beauty is perfect for those with sensitive scalps as it is free from sodium lauryl sulphates which can irritate.



Vicki, 23, from London:



"The shampoo smells absolutely divine and I was impressed with how well it lathered as I'd heard that natural shampoos can be less foamy than chemical formulas.

In fact the shampoo felt almost the same as my regular non-organic option, both in use and in the finished style.



It left my hair smooth and shiny and I was pleased that my colour didn't run as this product wasn't designed for coloured hair."



Sofeminine star rating:





Affordable but average.



Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare Botanical Shine Shampoo

RRP: £8.50

Available from John Lewis



Affordable but average.