- Estelle and Thild Ecorganic Shampoo Neroli Bergamot

Julia, 32, from London: This certified organic shampoo is made with strengthening wheat protein to protect the hair and orange blossom extract to soothe the scalp.

The packaging is lovely, so a big tick for that. I was told by our

I assumed it wouldn't clean my hair as well as my usual shampoo, but it felt super clean, smelled mildly citrussy and I was pleased to be shunning my usual chemicals. Price point is a bit of a downside though. I normally avoid anything 'herbal' thinking that it won't do half a good a job as the chemically enhanced shampoos my hairdressers upsell.The packaging is lovely, so a big tick for that. I was told by our Beauty Editor that herbal shampoos don't lather like others, so I would have been put off by this, but I was pre-warned.I assumed it wouldn't clean my hair as well as my usual shampoo, but it felt super clean, smelled mildly citrussy and I was pleased to be shunning my usual chemicals. Price point is a bit of a downside though.

RRP: £15.50 Lovely packing and great results. Available from Beautique



