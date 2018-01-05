>
Organic shampoo: The best natural shampoo
  
Estelle and Thild Ecorganic Shampoo Neroli Bergamot
This certified organic shampoo is made with strengthening wheat protein to protect the hair and orange blossom extract to soothe the scalp.

Julia, 32, from London:

" I normally avoid anything 'herbal' thinking that it won't do half a good a job as the chemically enhanced shampoos my hairdressers upsell.
The packaging is lovely, so a big tick for that. I was told by our Beauty Editor that herbal shampoos don't lather like others, so I would have been put off by this, but I was pre-warned.
I assumed it wouldn't clean my hair as well as my usual shampoo, but it felt super clean, smelled mildly citrussy and I was pleased to be shunning my usual chemicals. Price point is a bit of a downside though."

Sofeminine rating:
Lovely packing and great results.

Estelle & Thild Neroli Bergamot Shampoo
RRP: £15.50
Available from Beautique

24/08/2013
Reader ranking:5/5 
