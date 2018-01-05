>
>
Organic shampoo: The best natural shampoo
  
Lovea Shampooing Brilliance Argan Oil
In this article

Lovea Shampooing Brilliance Argan Oil


Lovea's Shampooing Brilliance Argan Oil is a bit special - it's made with 99.4 percent natural ingredients and promises to fortify hair and enhance shine.

The Argan oil is collected from south west Morrocco and ends up in this sunshiny tube.

Ursula, 26, from London:

"As a rule I love anything with argan oil in it - this natural essential oil really is a friend to the follicles, so I was looking forward to trying this.
The packaging is sunny and cheerful and easy to use, and although the fragrance is a little weak, it was nice and natural.
I found it foamed nicely and left my hair feeling baby soft, super shiny and manageable. Best of all it's ultra affordable - natural beauty at the right price!"

Sofeminine rating:
- Lovea Shampooing Brilliance Argan Oil


A natural beauty bargain.

Lovea Shampooing Brilliance Argan Oil 
RRP: £4.99
Available from FeelUnique

24/08/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         