I found it foamed nicely and left my hair feeling baby soft, super shiny and manageable. Best of all it's ultra affordable - natural beauty at the right price! "As a rule I love anything with argan oil in it - this natural essential oil really is a friend to the follicles, so I was looking forward to trying this.The packaging is sunny and cheerful and easy to use, and although the fragrance is a little weak, it was nice and natural. Lovea's Shampooing Brilliance Argan Oil is a bit special - it's made with 99.4 percent natural ingredients and promises to fortify hair and enhance shine.The Argan oil is collected from south west Morrocco and ends up in this sunshiny tube.Ursula, 26, from London:

Lovea Shampooing Brilliance Argan Oil A natural beauty bargain. RRP: £4.99

