|
Organic shampoo: The best natural shampoo
|
|
In this article
Fushi Stimulator Herbal Shampoo
This little shampoo has been formulated with all sorts of natural goodness to promote a healthier scalp and stimulate hair growth.
"One very good thing about this product is the natural fragrance. If you want to feel like you're washing your hair in a field of flowers, then this product is perfect for you but I just felt it was a bit too 'earth mother' for me.
To be honest the price and the so-so packaging really put me off. If I'm going to pay this much for shampoo then I expect to be blown away and I hate to say it but I wasn't.
As for the results? My hair was left soft and shiny but it was hard to tell if my scalp health had improved."
Sofeminine rating:
Very natural and very expensive.
Fushi Stimulator Herbal Shampoo
RRP: £15.39
Available from Ocado
|
|
Ursula Dewey
24/08/2013
|
Article Plan Organic shampoo: The best natural shampoo ▼
|