This little shampoo has been formulated with all sorts of natural goodness to promote a healthier scalp and stimulate hair growth.



Made with rosemary, cypress, juniper, jojoba oil and geranium essential oil this potent mix of natural extracts promise to their bit to help make your barnet that bit better.



Maria, 23, from the Isle of Wight:







To be honest the price and the so-so packaging really put me off. If I'm going to pay this much for shampoo then I expect to be blown away and I hate to say it but I wasn't.



As for the results? My hair was left soft and shiny but it was hard to tell if my scalp "One very good thing about this product is the natural fragrance . If you want to feel like you're washing your hair in a field of flowers, then this product is perfect for you but I just felt it was a bit too 'earth mother' for me.To be honest the price and the so-so packaging really put me off. If I'm going to pay this much for shampoo then I expect to be blown away and I hate to say it but I wasn't.As for the results? My hair was left soft and shiny but it was hard to tell if my scalp health had improved."

Very natural and very expensive.



Fushi Stimulator Herbal Shampoo

RRP: £15.39

Available from Ocado









