Organic shampoo: The best natural shampoo
  
Rosa Mosqueta Nourishing Shampoo
Rosa Mosqueta Nourishing Shampoo


This shampoo by Aubrey Organics is packed with vitamins and is designed to help enhance your natural colour, while giving your tresses a bit of a detox; removing chlorine and impurities that can cause brittleness.

Abby, 21, from Cornwall:

"I had a green tinge to my hair after coming back from a holiday spent predominately in the pool. After trying a few tricks at home to get rid of it I was just about ready to visit the salon, but the Beauty Editor handed me this little beaut' instead.

It reduced the green in my hair after just one wash. RESULT! However other than that, it wasn’t fab.

The packaging is mega bland and it didn’t do a great job cleaning my thick, badly behaved hair. Without the synthetic foaming agent I couldn’t get a good lather which has meant product build-up.

If you’re always in the pool and want a gentler alternative to hard-core swimming shampoos then this is a good consideration as it really does get rid of green hair, but don't expect hair to feel as clean and soft as usual."

Sofeminine rating:

- Rosa Mosqueta Nourishing Shampoo


Good for detoxing chlorine ravaged hair.

Rosa Mosqueta Nourishing Shampoo
RRP: £9.59
Available from BuyWholefoodsOnline



24/08/2013
