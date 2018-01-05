>
Kae Nutri Radiance Shampoo
Made with a blend of essential oils this 100 percent organic natural shampoo promises to strengthen hair fibres, add volume and leave hair shiny and healthy.

Ursula, 26, from London:

"Kae's Nutri Radiance shampoo doesn't do itself many favours with their budget packaging, but I was willing to put appearances aside for the natural ingredients - this shampoo contains hair conditioning grape oil extract, argan oil and hibiscus essences.
Once I'd got over the packaging I had to overcome the consistency of the product which was ultra runny and difficult to lather.
It seemed a lot thinner than other natural shampoos and was an unappealing brown colour.
While it wasn't a pleasure to use it really does leave hair very soft."
This shampoo has got it all - the good the bad and the ugly.

Available from Kae Cosmetics

24/08/2013
