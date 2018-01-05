>
>
Organic shampoo: The best natural shampoo
Alison Claire Apricot Shampoo
While not strictly organic this shampoo by Alison Claire is super natural, made with a host of natural ingredients: aloe vera, comfrey, rosewood, white willow bark and apricot extract to name but a few.

It promises to give hair lots of shine.

Esme, 24, from London:

"The packaging of Alison Claire's Apricot Shampoo is simple and elegant, but it wasn't very easy to use and the shampoo was difficult to get out of the bottle. Plus it was so runny it went everywhere!
I was intrigued by this product's ingredients - witch hazel, coconut oils and grapefruit oils - but I couldn't see or smell much evidence of them and I was also disappointed to find that the smell was really subtle. I hoped for more of an apricot zing to kickstart my morning!
Once my hair was washed, it was easy to brush through and felt smooth and soft. But this product also promised to add body - unfortunately I was still left with a rather flat 'do.
If I'm spending £12.00, I'd prefer something that'll make my hair smell amazing and give it that extra bounce, too."

Sofeminine rating:

Nice but dull.

RRP: £12.00
Available from Alison Claire



