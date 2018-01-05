In this article





















Rahua Shampoo

This is admittedly a bit of a budget blower - but as it's used by Megan Fox and A list hotties we had to give it a go. Rahua is free from harsh foaming agents and parabens and is suitable for vegans, plus it's made with organic ingredients.



Izzy, 22, from London:



"The shampoo was easy to use but I found the fragrance a little liquorice like which was a bit off putting. The packaging was simple and elegant with a gold finish which did make it seem a little more expensive.



'Rahua' is meant to give you thick, flowing and lustrous hair which to extent it does. My hair seems to have stayed cleaner for longer since using this, and it looks a little smoother and stronger too.



Although I have noticed improvement I still can't justify the £26.00 spend on this shampoo."



A barnet blow out.



RRP: £26.00

Available from Urban Retreat

