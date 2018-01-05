Klorane Shampoo with Quinine and B Vitamins

This shampoo aims to stimulate hair growth and strengthen your hair's natural keratin, meaning over time your hair should look glossier and fuller.



Alison, 25, from Essex:



"Klorane shampoo contains lots of lovely B vitamins and quinine, which is meant to strengthen and revitalise your locks, especially if suffering from thinning or slow-growing hair.

The bottle looks quite medicinal and the shampoo itself has a very herbal smell and off-putting brown colour.

Although I was worried that the fragrance would be very overpowering, once I put it on my hair it wasn't too strong smelling.

The runny liquid didn't lather easily, and I had to rinse and repeat to feel like my hair had gotten a proper wash, but after using it I was pretty pleased with how shiny and clean my hair looked.

After regular usage I did notice that the quality of my fine hair had improved - it was shiner, stronger and more healthy-looking, although I didn't notice a marked difference in thickness. "



Sofeminine rating:



Good for adding strength to fine or weakened hair.