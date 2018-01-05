In this article





















Evolve Detox and Protect Shampoo

This natural detox shampoo from organic beauty brand Evolve, contains coconut extract to remove impurities, soften hair and rebalance.



It's suitable for dyed hair too which is a definite bonus for a detox shampoo.



Ursula, 26, from London:



"I loved the pastel packaging - it's very girl friendly and looks smart in the shower.



I'd only heard great things about Evolve but had never got round to trying anything from the range so I was interested to see how this would perform.



Like many natural shampoos this took a lot of work to lather but I saw that as a good sign of its natural integrity. Even so as it didn't foam much it was hard to get that freshly washed clean feeling.



As a detox shampoo I definitely felt it gave my hair a bit of a once over, lifting product build up and impurities from my hair, and when I dried it I noticed my hair was really soft.



I'd use this again when I feel my hair is in need of some natural goodness and an intense cleanse but probably not for every day."



Good for an ocassional detox.



Detox & Protect Shampoo

RRP: £9.99

Available from Evolve Beauty

