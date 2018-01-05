Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season

Put a sock in it Or rather on it. These gel padded moisture socks from Bliss will help keep your feet feeling soft and lovely, especially after smothering your feet with a skin-softening foot cream.



Pop these on before bed or while you're watching 90210 repeats.



As time flies by your feet will be getting progressively more gorgeous - even if they do look like flight socks.



Bliss Feet Softening Socks

RRP: £36.80

Available from Debenhams





