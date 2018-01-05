Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season

Get into a habit with your DIY pedi and start by filling a foot bath (or washing up tub) with warm water and a foot soak of your choice.The Body Shop 's Peppermint Foot Reviving Soak is deliciously minty and invigorating and will leave feet soft and ready to prep.Perfect for not only soothing your tootsies, it'll also work wonders helping with odour control. Say goodbye cheesy toes and hello to fragrant feet.