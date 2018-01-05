>
Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season
  
Foot Smoothie

This pedicure product is a lil' bit special. Not only will the self-warming formula help relax weary feet, it'll smooth, moisturise and condition with a snazzy formula that's packed full of skin loving marine extracts and skin softening macadamia nut oil.

What we love most about it though (apart from the self-warming cosiness) is the fact it's free from parabens and mineral oil and is fragranced delicately to replicate 'relaxing sea air.'

That's not seaweed clogged sea air, or even BBQ smoked sea air, but relaxing, cooling, mind clearing sea air.

Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Warming Foot Smoother
RRP: £16.00
