Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season

Liz Earle Foot Scrub

RRP: £11.00



Liz Earle Foot Repair Moisturiser

RRP: £13.50



Available from John Lewis



To give your feet a fragrant finish, try using Liz Earle's foot care range.Made with peppermint and rosemary to banish bad smells they'll help make feet feel refreshed from the get-go.Start with the Liz Earle Foot Scrub which is made with granules of pumice stone to really give your feet a good buffing over, then follow with the minty Liz Earle Foot Repair Moisturiser This duo are pretty addictive - and make a DIY pedicure a real pleasure.