Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season
Dream team
To give your feet a fragrant finish, try using Liz Earle's foot care range.
Made with peppermint and rosemary to banish bad smells they'll help make feet feel refreshed from the get-go.
Start with the Liz Earle Foot Scrub which is made with granules of pumice stone to really give your feet a good buffing over, then follow with the minty Liz Earle Foot Repair Moisturiser
.
This duo are pretty addictive - and make a DIY pedicure a real pleasure.
Liz Earle Foot Scrub
RRP: £11.00
Liz Earle Foot Repair Moisturiser
RRP: £13.50
Available from John Lewis