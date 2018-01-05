>
Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season
  
Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season

Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season


Dream team

To give your feet a fragrant finish, try using Liz Earle's foot care range.

Made with peppermint and rosemary to banish bad smells they'll help make feet feel refreshed from the get-go.

Start with the Liz Earle Foot Scrub which is made with granules of pumice stone to really give your feet a good buffing over, then follow with the minty Liz Earle Foot Repair Moisturiser.

This duo are pretty addictive - and make a DIY pedicure a real pleasure.

Liz Earle Foot Scrub
RRP: £11.00

Liz Earle Foot Repair Moisturiser
RRP: £13.50

Available from John Lewis



12/06/2012
