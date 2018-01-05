Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season

Cracked heels

If broken heels are tragic enough on a night out, cracked heels are in a whole other league.

If the skin on your heels is as parched, cracked and plain old ugly then you're going to have to start sorting it. No one wants their flatforms ruined by skin that looks akin to elephant hide.

To soften up your heels and get them on the mend, try Compeed's Overnight Cracked Heel Cream.

Massage it into your heels and if the situation is severe leave a thicker layer on then pop on some cotton socks before you go to bed, to wake up with smoother skin.



Do this every day for a month and come holiday time your feet will look heaps better.

Compeed Overnight Cracked Heel Cream

RRP: £4.49

Available from Superdrug