>
>
Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season
  
Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season

Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season


Cracked heels

If broken heels are tragic enough on a night out, cracked heels are in a whole other league. 
 
If the skin on your heels is as parched, cracked and plain old ugly then you're going to have to start sorting it. No one wants their flatforms ruined by skin that looks akin to elephant hide.
 
To soften up your heels and get them on the mend, try Compeed's  Overnight Cracked Heel Cream. 
 
Massage it into your heels and if the situation is severe leave a thicker layer on then pop on some cotton socks before you go to bed, to wake up with smoother skin.

Do this every day for a month and come holiday time your feet will look heaps better.
 
Compeed Overnight Cracked Heel Cream
RRP: £4.49
Available from Superdrug
 



12/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         