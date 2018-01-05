Grate feet

Grate feet Want great feet? Then get grating.



We know. It's not nice and it's not pretty. But grate we must if we want the kind of feet that will do our



There are plenty of skin buffing products out there but the PedEgg is a really good buy - easy to use and made with 135 micro files to help smooth away dead skin and calluses, it's a foot beautifying essential with an ugly job to do.



Go easy on your skin and focus on the tough areas around the heel and under the big toe.





JML PedEgg

RRP: £11.00

Available from Very







