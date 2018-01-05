>
>
Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season
  
Grate feet

Grate feet


Grate feet

Want great feet? Then get grating.

We know. It's not nice and it's not pretty. But grate we must if we want the kind of feet that will do our high heels justice.

There are plenty of skin buffing products out there but the PedEgg is a really good buy - easy to use and made with 135 micro files to help smooth away dead skin and calluses, it's a foot beautifying essential with an ugly job to do.

Go easy on your skin and focus on the tough areas around the heel and under the big toe.


JML PedEgg
RRP: £11.00
Available from Very 




12/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Foods that you can easily grow at home50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         