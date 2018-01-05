>
Pedicure set: Get set for pedicure season
  
Tend to your toes

Tend to your toes


Tend to your toes 

When it comes to tackling our toes sometimes we need a little extra help.

Rather than enlist your mates (who won't be impressed) we suggest investing in these little foot friends from Cato.

With nail clippers, scissors, cuticle removers, tweezers and files this toe tool kit has all you need for properly nice nails.

Each with a little friendly face to make your toe management less lonely.

Cato nail kit
RRP: £13.99
Available from Awdeal



