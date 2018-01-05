- Purelogicol Age Defying Face Mask

In this article























Purelogicol's Age Defying Mask promises to brighten, hydrate, firm and tone the skin, leaving it youthfully radiant.The mask comes with capsules of pure collagen powder which you have to mix with activating cream in the supplied mixing pot - you have to mix a quantity of this with the powder capsule in the mixing bowl and apply to face for 15 minutes.I genuinely loved this product! I’ve used this a few days in a row and my skin definitely looks brighter and more radiant.My only negative is that the mixer pot is too small - I kept spilling the powder everywhere while trying to mix it, but other than that, it’s a great product - new favourite! Reviewed by Claire, North London

