>
>
Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products
  
Purelogicol Age Defying Face Mask
In this article

Purelogicol Age Defying Face Mask


Purelogicol Age Defying Face Mask 

Purelogicol's Age Defying Mask promises to brighten, hydrate, firm and tone the skin, leaving it youthfully radiant.

The mask comes with capsules of pure collagen powder which you have to mix with activating cream in the supplied mixing pot - you have to mix a quantity of this with the powder capsule in the mixing bowl and apply to face for 15 minutes.

What we thought: I genuinely loved this product! I’ve used this a few days in a row and my skin definitely looks brighter and more radiant.

My only negative is that the mixer pot is too small - I kept spilling the powder everywhere while trying to mix it, but other than that, it’s a great product - new favourite!

Sofeminine rating:
- Purelogicol Age Defying Face Mask



Purelogicol Age Defying Face Mask 
RRP: £45.00
Available from FeelUnique 

Reviewed by Claire, North London

27/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         