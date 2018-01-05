>
Simple Radiance Brightening Moisturiser SPF 10 apparently is a perfect blend of active ingredients and light reflecting particles to protect, condition and illuminate your skin throughout the day.

What we thought: This cream sank in quickly and definitely left my face feeling more moisturised. I liked that it had an SPF for sun protection, but usually I prefer a higher SPF, with at least factor 15.

I didn't see that my skin was particularly improved or more radiant, but for a cheap Moisturiser with some sun protection, it does the job.

Reviewed by Nick, The Wirral

RRP: £6.99
Available from Boots

27/03/2012
