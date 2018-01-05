>
>
Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products
  
Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose Otto
In this article

Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose Otto


Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose Otto  

Estelle & Thild are one of the luxurious beauty discoveries at Urban Retreat at Harrods. Their Rose Otto is an anti-ageing serum which promises to give extra suppleness and elasticity to mature skin.

What we thought: I have fairly plumped skin already but wanted to give it an extra boost which this serum did beautifully - and very fragrantly too. I love the rose aroma of this product but didn't see results that quite merit the £46.00 price tag.

Sofeminine rating:
- Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose Otto



Estelle & Thild Ecorganic Facial Serum
RRP: £46.00
Available from Urban Retreat 

Reviewed by Jemma, Perth

27/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         