In this article























Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose Otto

Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose Otto



What we thought: I have fairly plumped skin already but wanted to give it an extra boost which this serum did beautifully - and very fragrantly too. I love the rose aroma of this product but didn't see results that quite merit the £46.00 price tag.



Sofeminine rating:







Estelle & Thild Ecorganic Facial Serum

RRP: £46.00

Available from Urban Retreat



Reviewed by Jemma, Perth



Estelle & Thild are one of the luxurious beauty discoveries at Urban Retreat at Harrods. Their Rose Otto is an anti-ageing serum which promises to give extra suppleness and elasticity to mature skin.I have fairly plumped skin already but wanted to give it an extra boost which this serum did beautifully - and very fragrantly too. I love the rose aroma of this product but didn't see results that quite merit the £46.00 price tag.Reviewed by Jemma, Perth