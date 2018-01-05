|
Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products
Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose Otto
Estelle & Thild Facial Serum Rose OttoEstelle & Thild are one of the luxurious beauty discoveries at Urban Retreat at Harrods. Their Rose Otto is an anti-ageing serum which promises to give extra suppleness and elasticity to mature skin.
What we thought: I have fairly plumped skin already but wanted to give it an extra boost which this serum did beautifully - and very fragrantly too. I love the rose aroma of this product but didn't see results that quite merit the £46.00 price tag.
Sofeminine rating:
Estelle & Thild Ecorganic Facial Serum
RRP: £46.00
Available from Urban Retreat
Reviewed by Jemma, Perth
Ursula Dewey
27/03/2012
