Guinot Masque Essentiel Nutrition Confort  

Nonetheless my skin looked and felt ultra hydrated and definitely looked brighter. Recommended. Guinot are well known for their results based range, and this radiance mask promises to restore radiance, refresh your skin and brighten your complexion.This had a lovely fragrance and was very easy to apply - it went on evenly and smoothly and felt like it was doing my skin some good.I left it on for ten minutes and wiped off with a dry cotton pad - it wasn't clear that you're actually supposed to wash it off with water.Nonetheless my skin looked and felt ultra hydrated and definitely looked brighter. Recommended.

Reviewed by Julia, London



RRP: £19.80

Available from www.guinot.co.uk

