Origins Brighter By Nature Serum
Origins Brighter By Nature Serum


Origins Brighter By Nature Serum

Origins Brighter by Nature Serum promises to gently resurface your skin and even out the appearance of dark spots and discolourations.

Made with vitamin C, Japanese basil leaf and cucumber extract it claims to brighten skin and prevent future spots and freckles.

What we thought: This promises to brighten your skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots. And while I don't have dark spots I do have discolouration from blemishes and my skin looked winter weary.

I loved the fragrance of this product and the fact that one pump is enough for your whole face. Within a few days I noticed my skin looking visibly brighter and my blemish marks looked less prominent. I like what I see so far - only wish it was ten pounds less expensive.

- Origins Brighter By Nature Serum


Origins Brighter By Nature
RRP: £34.00
Available from Debenhams 
Review by Ursula, London 

27/03/2012
