Aromatherapy Associates: Rose Radiance Serum
Aromatherapy Associates Rose Radiance Serum promises to lock in moisture, tone your complexion and leave it radiant. Made with rosehip, red marine algae and rose extract it's full of natural goodness and is suitable for sensitive skin.

What we thought: I loved the packaging and the philosophy behind their products (no animal testing and no parabens) and the serum itself smelt divine…the essence of rose is really uplifting, and while the texture was quite watery it felt refreshing.
 
Despite me wanting to love this product, it’s job was to make me more radiant and while I used it day and night it didn’t make a bit of difference.

Reviewed by Niki, London

RRP: £35.00
Available from Liberty's
 

27/03/2012
