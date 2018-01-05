In this article























Skin Doctors SD White

Skin Doctors SD White Cosmoceutical brand Skin Doctors promise to even skin tone and brighten your complexion with their naturally-devrived SD White formula. What we thought: I did like the product, it smelt great, the texture was gorgeous and it almost melted into my skin without leaving any sort of residue. But although I could see a visible difference in my skin's brightness, I don't want to loose my freckles so probably won't continue, but, if you're looking to freshen up your complexion this is a good product for a good price.



Sofeminine rating:





RRP: £19.95

Maria, Isle of Wight







