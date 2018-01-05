- Skin Doctors SD White

|
Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products
Skin Doctors SD WhiteCosmoceutical brand Skin Doctors promise to even skin tone and brighten your complexion with their naturally-devrived SD White formula.
What we thought: I did like the product, it smelt great, the texture was gorgeous and it almost melted into my skin without leaving any sort of residue. But although I could see a visible difference in my skin's brightness, I don't want to loose my freckles so probably won't continue, but, if you're looking to freshen up your complexion this is a good product for a good price.
RRP: £19.95
Available from Beauty Bay
Maria, Isle of Wight
Ursula Dewey
27/03/2012
