Skin Doctors SD White
Skin Doctors SD White


Skin Doctors SD White 

Cosmoceutical brand Skin Doctors promise to even skin tone and brighten your complexion with their naturally-devrived SD White formula.
 
What we thought: I did like the product, it smelt great, the texture was gorgeous and it almost melted into my skin without leaving any sort of residue. But although I could see a visible difference in my skin's brightness, I don't want to loose my freckles so probably won't continue, but, if you're looking to freshen up your complexion this is a good product for a good price. 

- Skin Doctors SD White


Skin Doctors SD White
RRP: £19.95
Available from Beauty Bay

27/03/2012
