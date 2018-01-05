In this article























Murad Active Radiance Serum

Murad Active Radiance Serum



What we thought: This serum absorbed quickly and one pump is enough for your whole face so while it is expensive, the bottle will last a long time. It smells fresh and citrus to begin with but I disliked the



That aside, it definitely moisturised and plumped by skin, while adding a hint of radiance. It's not a life-changer but is a quality product that's made with lots of quality natural ingredients - so it's reassuring to use but still too pricey.



Sofeminine rating:







Reviewed by Ellie, Brighton



Murad Active Radiance Serum

RRP: £67.50

Available from Salon Skincare

Murad's Active Radiance Serum stimulates the skin’s natural defence system protecting it from UV damage while improving cell regeneration and improving radiance.This serum absorbed quickly and one pump is enough for your whole face so while it is expensive, the bottle will last a long time. It smells fresh and citrus to begin with but I disliked the fragrance once it had a chance to settle.That aside, it definitely moisturised and plumped by skin, while adding a hint of radiance. It's not a life-changer but is a quality product that's made with lots of quality natural ingredients - so it's reassuring to use but still too pricey.Reviewed by Ellie, Brighton

