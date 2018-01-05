>
>
Murad Active Radiance Serum
Murad's Active Radiance Serum stimulates the skin’s natural defence system protecting it from UV damage while improving cell regeneration and improving radiance.

What we thought: This serum absorbed quickly and one pump is enough for your whole face so while it is expensive, the bottle will last a long time. It smells fresh and citrus to begin with but I disliked the fragrance once it had a chance to settle.

That aside, it definitely moisturised and plumped by skin, while adding a hint of radiance. It's not a life-changer but is a quality product that's made with lots of quality natural ingredients - so it's reassuring to use but still too pricey.

Reviewed by Ellie, Brighton

RRP: £67.50
Available from Salon Skincare

27/03/2012
