|
Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products
|
|
In this article
freshskin by Elemis Super Boost Moisturising Serum
freshskin by Elemis Super Boost Moisturising Serumlemis Super Boost Moisturising SerumElemis's latest launch promises to intensively rehydrate skin while protecting it from external damage. As part of the Freshskin range it's developed for younger skin from 16-25. Made with vitamin E rich prunus oil and hyaluronic acid it boosts radiance and gives you a natural glow.
What we thought: If you like marzipan and almond you'll love the natural fragrance of this serum. It sinks in well and leaves skin feeling very hydrated although on my skin I found that I had to wait a while before putting make-up on.
I didn't see that my skin was particularly brighter but it was smoother and more hydrated.
Sofeminine rating:
freshskin by Elemis Super Boost Moisturising Serum
RRP: £18.00
Available from www.timetospa.com
Reviewed by Ursula, London
|
|
Ursula Dewey
27/03/2012
|
Article Plan Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products ▼
|