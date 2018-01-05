- freshskin by Elemis Super Boost Moisturising Serum

>
Elemis's latest launch promises to intensively rehydrate skin while protecting it from external damage. As part of the Freshskin range it's developed for younger skin from 16-25. Made with vitamin E rich prunus oil and hyaluronic acid it boosts radiance and gives you a natural glow.

What we thought: If you like marzipan and almond you'll love the natural fragrance of this serum. It sinks in well and leaves skin feeling very hydrated although on my skin I found that I had to wait a while before putting make-up on.

I didn't see that my skin was particularly brighter but it was smoother and more hydrated.

RRP: £18.00
Available from www.timetospa.com 

Reviewed by Ursula, London

27/03/2012
