In this article























Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask

Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask



Made with minerals, black tea extract and olive stones, this mask needs to be left on the skin for 10-15 minutes for the active ingredients to start working.



What we thought: The smell is pleasant but the texture is wetter than expected. I got a slight tingling sensation as "the actives" absorbed but after 15 minutes my skin felt clammy.



Once I'd washed it off, I noticed that all my underlying pimples had raised - my skin felt fresh, clean and plumped but all the imperfections were more visible too.

Sofeminine rating:







Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask

RRP: £16.99

Available from Superdrug



Reviewed by Rebecca, Henley-On-Thames Dr Darren McKeown is a leading cosmetic doctor. We tried his Microdermabrasion mask which promises to plump skin and increase radiance.Made with minerals, black tea extract and olive stones, this mask needs to be left on the skin for 10-15 minutes for the active ingredients to start working.The smell is pleasant but the texture is wetter than expected. I got a slight tingling sensation as "the actives" absorbed but after 15 minutes my skin felt clammy.Once I'd washed it off, I noticed that all my underlying pimples had raised - my skin felt fresh, clean and plumped but all the imperfections were more visible too.Reviewed by Rebecca, Henley-On-Thames

