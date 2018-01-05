>
>
Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products
  
Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask
In this article

Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask


Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask 

Dr Darren McKeown is a leading cosmetic doctor. We tried his Microdermabrasion mask which promises to plump skin and increase radiance.

Made with minerals, black tea extract and olive stones, this mask needs to be left on the skin for 10-15 minutes for the active ingredients to start working.

What we thought: The smell is pleasant but the texture is wetter than expected. I got a slight tingling sensation as "the actives" absorbed but after 15 minutes my skin felt clammy.

Once I'd washed it off, I noticed that all my underlying pimples had raised - my skin felt fresh, clean and plumped but all the imperfections were more visible too.

Sofeminine rating: 
- Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask



Dr Darren McKeown Microdermabrasion Mask
RRP: £16.99
Available from Superdrug

Reviewed by Rebecca, Henley-On-Thames 

27/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         