Liz Earle Brightening Treatment Mask This fast -acting mask contains camphor oil, white clay and witch hazel to help give your skin a natural-looking radiance. Use in the morning or whenever a quick fix is needed. What we thought: This mask smoothes on really nicely and sets quite quickly. I liked the fact that the mask got straight to work and after leaving it on for just over 2 minutes and washing off with a muslin cloth, my skin definitely looked brighter.



It's a really convenient pick-me-up for your skin and is reasonably priced too - plus it's made with natural ingredients and is really easy to use. A good all-rounder.





Reviewed by Ursula, London



RRP: £14.95

Available from Liz Earle

