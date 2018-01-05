>
Radiance beauty products: Beauty boosting products
Liz Earle Brightening Treatment Mask
This fast-acting mask contains camphor oil, white clay and witch hazel to help give your skin a natural-looking radiance. Use in the morning or whenever a quick fix is needed.
What we thought: This mask smoothes on really nicely and sets quite quickly. I liked the fact that the mask got straight to work and after leaving it on for just over 2 minutes and washing off with a muslin cloth, my skin definitely looked brighter.

It's a really convenient pick-me-up for your skin and is reasonably priced too - plus it's made with natural ingredients and is really easy to use. A good all-rounder.


Sofeminine rating:
Reviewed by Ursula, London

RRP: £14.95
Available from Liz Earle

27/03/2012
