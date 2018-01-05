Rodial with Powerplate: Skincare to shape up with Shaping up takes a lot of work, sadly. But you can hone your tone with a little help from this skincare secret from Rodial - yep, we're letting you in on our ultimate get-in-shape discovery - The Power Plate Sculpt program.



This six week programme combines Rodial's amazing body sculpting products with regular sessions of muscle toning Power Plate exercises to ensure a firmer than ever bod.



It's the perfect solution to prepare for a holiday or a special occasion where you have to look your absolute best. (Isn't that all the time?).



Power Plate workouts are notoriously punishing - but they're also a lot of fun. Every session is completely different using various exercises and strengthening routines to tighten, tone and perfect from top to toe.



Better yet each session only lasts 25 minutes meaning you can squeeze in your exercise during your lunch break or go after work without taking up your whole evening.



If you can manage three sessions a week you'll soon see a huge improvement in tone and muscle definition - you can build your strength really quickly in these classes - as the Power Plate instructors know just how to motivate you with their "just 30 more seconds" and "dig deeper" philosophy.



But no matter how much exercise you do, sometimes your skin needs a little extra help to get peachy perfect.



Which is where the Rodial skincare routine fits in. We tried their, Body Sculpture™ gel which is formulated to improve the appearance of skin in problem areas. Hello legs, bum and tum!



Massaging this twice a day alongside your weekly programme of Power Plate sessions will have you feeling firmer and more body confident in no time.



Rodial Body Sculpt

RRP: £75.00

Available from Rodial







For more information contact Power Plate on 0207 317 5000 or visit www.powerplate.com/uk





