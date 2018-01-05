Skincare: face and body beauty care

True beauty may come from the inside, but for beauty on the outside you do need to take care of your skin! If you want to look gorgeous, you have to take care of yourself every day and use the right products on your skin. Here are some basic beauty rituals everyone needs to follow! Moisturising

Moisturiser hydrates your skin deep down and also protects it from elements such as cold and pollution. Moisturised skin equals soft, supple skin. Apply moisturiser to your face and neck in the morning, after cleansing.



Removing make-up

It's vital you cleanse your skin every night to let it breathe and keep it fresh, soft and supple. Apply make-up remover morning and night, to purify your skin. Some removers rinse off and some can be removed with cotton wool.



Caring for your skin while you sleep

Use a night skincare formula that relaxes and repairs your skin's epidermis while you sleep. The epidermis re-starts its natural process of cell regeneration at night, so give it a helping hand! Read the rest of the pratical guide to essential skincare rituals