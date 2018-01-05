>
Don't forget your SPF - protect your skin against nine signs of sun damage

 
SPF: Sun Protection Factor
Slap on some SPF...

With reports that the UK could see the hottest summer on record, it is likely that whether home or abroad, many will be basking in the sunshine this summer. Sadly, a failure to understand that even on cloudy days our skin could exposed to dangerous UV rays means many of us will be left with permanent sun damaged skin and premature ageing, warns award-winning cosmetic expert Dr Ravi Jain.

"It's not just the strength of the midday sun that damages your skin, any sun or daylight can have a detrimental effect on your skin and you'd be surprised at how little exposure you need to cause permanent sun damage," explains Dr Jain, Medical Director of Riverbanks Clinic.

We recommend you slap on some high SPF lotion and keep out of the sun when it's at its hottest - it's the only way to really protect yourself from the havoc the sun can play on your looks.

However, if the worse has already come to the worst then there are treatments available that could help...


27/04/2010
