>
>
Don't forget your SPF
  
Sun damage is permanent
In this article

Sun damage is permanent


Most of us are aware of rules such as:

  • Stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when the sun's rays are at their hottest
  • Wear high protection sun cream
  • Wear light clothing to cover the skin
  • Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes
It is also common knowledge that many fail to listen to any of these rules and will almost certainly experience sunburn at some point this year!

But what if you knew that this exposure could actually affect your appearance? According to Dr Jain, sun damage doesn't only increase the risk of skin cancer, it also produces many unsightly skin problems that will reduce your self confidence and cause your skin to be permanently marked.

We look at the harsh effects that the sun could have on your skin if you don't heed sun protection advice... and what you could do if the damage has already been done.
Summer
Beauty Editor
27/04/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         