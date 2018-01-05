In this article









Skin damage - sun spots, freckles and brown spots

1. Sun spots, freckles and brown spots - these are most commonly found on the upper body, appearing on the face, neck, chest, the forearms and the hands.



These sun spots, freckles and brown spots can be unsightly, but can fairly easily be removed with the correct cosmetic treatment. Some home treatments are available, but they are less than reliable and may cause more harm than good.



2. Uneven skin colour or dark spots- confidence sapping skin colouring might seem like damage that can't be undone, but these days they can be treated with a safe non-invasive course of IPL.



3. Explosion of Freckles - okay, we're not talking about a few freckles, but excessive clusters of highly visible freckles that cover the skin. These can make you feel self-conscious as when in high density can give the appearance of an uneven skin tone. IPL laser treatment would be exceptionally useful to fight this as it not only removes the brown spots but also stimulates collagen growth.



4. Age Spots - these are also known as Liver spots and are generally found on the backs of the hands. A qualified cosmetic physician would offer a number of ways that these can be reduced or removed, usually with IPL or fraction lasers.



5. Rosacea - this condition is comprised of prominent redness, veins in the face showing and often spots or pimples long after adolescence. An IPL/laser treatment will greatly reduce the veins and the flushing that worsens with exercise, hot food or heat.





Prevention is always better than cure so cover up in the sunshine.





