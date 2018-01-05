Skin damage - wrinkles, broken capillaries, enlarged pores

6. Wrinkles - The sun can easily cause wrinkles or make existing wrinkles worse (we've all seen There's Something About Mary). There are many ways to approach the reduction of wrinkles, there are many skin creams available from pharmacists, but many are purely superficial and do little to help. A professional cosmetic physician can offer you a range of collagen boosting options from Botox and dermal fillers to resurfacing laser treatment and other complementary cosmeceutical skin care programmes.



7. Broken capillaries - often giving the face a ruddy complexion, associated with alcoholism, very embarrassing, particularly for women. Speak to your cosmetic specialist for ways to treat this problem, usually with ND:YAG laser or IPL.



8. Enlarged pore size - many people don't think about how the sun can widen and enlarge the pores in your skin, giving a quite unsightly appearance to the skin, a little like an orange peel. Your cosmetic physician would almost certainly offer you an excellent range of treatments including laser skin resurfacing to bring a youthful look back to your skin.



9. Sagging skin - after the sun has damaged your skin, you may find that it causes your skin to sag. This is common in people as they hit their 30s but is more often found in people of middle age. With a non-surgical, non-invasive cosmetic treatment, you can improve the tautness of the skin and give it a rejuvenated appearance.



Dr Jain says "If you just stick to one thing this year then make sure you are wearing your SPF30 every day and of course it isn't just your face that catches those rays, don't forget your body too."





Image:© Comstock



