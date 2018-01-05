>
Don't forget your SPF
Help is at hand...
The multi award-winning Riverbanks Clinic is one of the UK's leading clinics for non-surgical cosmetic and dermatological treatments. The prestigious Riverbanks Clinic helps men and women to turn back the clock, with the help of the very latest safe, non-surgical, highly effective anti-aging skin treatments.

The clinic also specialises in treating skin problems such as acne and Roseaca. The most popular treatments offered by Riverbanks Clinic include Vaser Lipo, Botox, Dermal Fillers, Sculptra, Smartlipo, Smartxide DOT Laser and Accent Radiofrequency.

For more information visit www.riverbanksclinic.co.uk


Image:© Polka Dot

SoFeminine.co.uk makes no recommendation for the services of any clinic. This article is for information only.
Beauty Editor
27/04/2010
