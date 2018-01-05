Sunburn treatment Sunburn treatment | After sun skin care



Requiring



Even the darkest of skin tones can suffer from



We want you to come back from holidays looking golden and gorgeous - not Lobster red and peeling.



We've sought some advice from expert dermatologist, Dr Joëlle Sébaoun and



Read on for our after sun skin care and sunburn treatment advice...

We know we're supposed to cover up when the sun puts his hat on but we can't help ourselves. The minute the clouds part, we Brits are rushing out to top up our tans...Requiring sunburn treatment is almost inevitable for any Brit abroad and a good after sun skin care regime is as important as your factor 30!Even the darkest of skin tones can suffer from sunburn . Treatment for sun burnt skin can vary so we've put together our after sun skin care guide to help you provide for your sun kissed (make that burnt) skin.We want you to come back from holidays looking golden and gorgeous - not Lobster red and peeling.We've sought some advice from expert dermatologist, Dr Joëlle Sébaoun and health writer, Rachel Newcombe, author of Skin Cancer and Sun Safety, The Essential Guide ( Need2Know Books, £8.99).Read on for our after sun skin care and sunburn treatment advice...





SC, KH

