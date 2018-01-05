>
>

Sunburn treatment | After sun skin care

Article in images
  

Sunburn treatment - Sunburn treatment | After sun skin care
Sunburn treatment
Sunburn treatment | After sun skin care

We know we're supposed to cover up when the sun puts his hat on but we can't help ourselves. The minute the clouds part, we Brits are rushing out to top up our tans...

Requiring sunburn treatment is almost inevitable for any Brit abroad and a good after sun skin care regime is as important as your factor 30!

Even the darkest of skin tones can suffer from sunburn. Treatment for sun burnt skin can vary so we've put together our after sun skin care guide to help you provide for your sun kissed (make that burnt) skin.

We want you to come back from holidays looking golden and gorgeous - not Lobster red and peeling.

We've sought some advice from expert dermatologist, Dr Joëlle Sébaoun and health writer, Rachel Newcombe, author of Skin Cancer and Sun Safety, The Essential Guide (Need2Know Books, £8.99).

Read on for our after sun skin care and sunburn treatment advice...




SC, KH

 
  
Beauty Editor
23/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         