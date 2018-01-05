Protecting yourself from the sun: why do you need to protect yourself from the sun? Why do we need to protect ourselves from the sun?

Let's get one thing straight, the sun is our friend. Without the sun, we'd all be depressed. Our whole body actually needs sunlight because it's good for our mental and physical health.



"For example, our bodies make Vitamin D from sunlight," says dermatologist, Dr Joëlle Sébaoun. "Without it, we'd suffer from rickets, osteoporosis and fatigue."



But the sun is also dangerous... Skin cancer on the rise in the UK Tanned skin has been fashionable since the 50s. Cancer Research UK reported that over the past thirty years, skin Cancer cases have increased more rapidly than any other form of Cancer in the UK.



"We know that people from all areas of the UK take advantage of cheap flights to have holidays in hot climates." Dr Julie Sharp of Cancer Research UK told The Daily Mail,



"And our surveys have shown that an alarmingly high number of holiday-makers aim to come home with a suntan at any cost - even if it means getting burnt.



"But sunburn doubles the risk of malignant melanoma and the kind of sunbathing binges that happen when people go abroad and bake on the beach are particularly dangerous."



Unusually middle class women are more likely to suffer from skin Cancer than working class women or those with lower incomes. However, Cancer Research estimates that ALL women have a 1 in 60 chance of developing a malignant melanoma in their lifetime.



With statistics like these, protecting ourselves from the sun is an absolute must.





