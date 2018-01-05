>
>
Sunburn treatment | After sun skin care
Article in images

Advice for after sun exposure

 

- Advice for after sun exposure
You've come back from the beach and your skin is itchy from the salt water and sand, and feeling tight from the wind exposure.

It's time to feed and water your skin!

Don't scrub yourself.

"Don't use any harsh soaps." Says Dr Joëlle Sébaoun, "Take a short, cool shower with a soft soap."

Let your skin settle for a couple of days before exfoliating. Once any initial burn has worn off exfoliating will actually help you maintain and prolong your tan.

Use a good moisturising after sun

To prevent redness and oedemas make sure you moisturise. Pharmacists (try Boots) will be able to suggest a suitable cream or lotion if you're not sure.

"For instant relief, keep your after sun cream in the fridge", says SoFeminine Editor, Anna-Belle Woollcott.

If you have a burn or blisters, your pharmicist will also be able to advise you. Do not be tempted to pop your blisters.

If you are sunburnt, you need a soothing cream such as an anti-inflamatory cream with hydrocortisone.

Hydration

Drinking plenty of water is the key. As long as you aren't properly sunburnt, good hydration will make your skin soft and supple.

Drink a LOT of water - make sure you get at least 2litres a day. Sweating, drinking alcohol and sun bathing all deplete your hydration levels making you skin appear dry and dull.




  
  
Beauty Editor
23/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         