- Different stages of sunburn: different types of sunburn

Sunburn treatment | After sun skin care
|Article in images
"It's initially painful, inflamed and red, then the damaged skin peels away. But although the damaged layer is gone, the skin damage remains and can build up problems for the future".
What are the different stages of sunburn?
There are different types of Sunburn and different stages:
> In the first stage your skin becomes golden
If all goes well, your skin will adapt itself to the dose of UV rays it's being subjected to, your skin will thicken and the melanin will work to darken your skin: you're getting a tan!
> Your skin reddens
Your skin starts to turn red but you may not notice at first. Your skin starts to become sensitive to the touch.
> Your skin becomes darker or purplish red.
You're in pain. Your skin is swollen (an oedematous reaction) and sore. The colour is very vivid and the contrast between burnt and non-burnt skin is very apparent.
> At the final stage your skin is red and blisters appear.
You're burnt. Your skin will probably start to blister and peel. Your skin is agony even when not being touched. Seeking professional help from a pharmacist or doctor (depending on the severity) is advised.
Beauty Editor
23/08/2011
