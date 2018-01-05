Different stages of sunburn: different types of sunburn "



"It's initially painful, inflamed and red, then the damaged skin peels away. But although the damaged layer is gone, the skin damage remains and can build up problems for the future". Sunburn is a sign that the skin has been damaged." Says Rachel Newcombe, in her book Skin Cancer and Sun Safety."It's initially painful, inflamed and red, then the damaged skin peels away. But although the damaged layer is gone, the skin damage remains and can build up problems for the future". What are the different stages of sunburn?



> In the first stage your skin becomes golden

If all goes well, your skin will adapt itself to the dose of UV rays it's being subjected to, your skin will thicken and the melanin will work to darken your skin: you're getting a



> Your skin reddens

Your skin starts to turn red but you may not notice at first. Your skin starts to become sensitive to the touch.



> Your skin becomes darker or purplish red.

You're in



> At the final stage your skin is red and blisters appear.

You're burnt. Your skin will probably start to blister and peel. Your skin is agony even when not being touched. Seeking professional help from a pharmacist or doctor (depending on the severity) is advised.






