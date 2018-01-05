What about blisters? What about blisters?

If one or two blisters appear after being in the sun, you've really overdone it! Or perhaps you're on a medication that makes you more sensitive to the sun, some medication can make you allergic to sunlight.



When your doctor prescribes new medication, be sure to ask if it can cause photosensitivity.



Blisters are caused by a second degree burn and the skin will shed eventually (peel). What to do if you have a blister



If the blister becomes red, hot, filled with pus, or painful then medical advice should be sought, because treatment for possible infection may be needed. According to the NHS, you should NEVER burst a blister as the fluid inside is protecting you from infection.As the blister heals the fluid will be reabsorbed into your body and the skin on top will peel off.Cool compresses will help to alleviate the pain as will taking anti-inflammatories such as Ibuprofen.If the blister becomes red, hot, filled with pus, or painful then medical advice should be sought, because treatment for possible infection may be needed.





