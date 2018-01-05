Treating sunburn If you notice yourself burning, get out of the sun! Immediately!

Seek shade Once in the shade, spray your skin with cold water to cool and gently pat dry. Do not apply product straight away. Cover up



You'll need to give your skin at least a 24 hour reprieve from the sun's rays by staying covered up or staying indoors. If you're anything like us you might be tempted to continue tanning the "seemingly" unaffected areas - don't!



Try taking a cool shower or bath. Salt water will dehydrate your skin further so stay away from the sea until the next day and only venture in after dark to avoid more over exposure - same goes for cholorinated pools.



"[Aftersun lotions are] not just a product with a fancy name" says Rachel Newcombe in her Skin Cancer and Sun Safety book, "they do serve a purpose and the products are carefully formulated for use after sun exposure." Hydrate from the inside out Replace lost fluids by drinking plenty of water. Aim for a minimum of two litres of water a day. A hydrated body can repair itself much quicker so your burn will become tan faster if you keep drinking water and steer clear of alcohol and caffeine.

Repair Hydrate from the outside too. Applying aftersun and gentle moisturisers will help to keep the moisture in your skin longer.







Your skin is organised into layers held together by



Your skin is organised into layers held together by collagen and elastin fibres: in the connective tissues are spaces for water and naturally occurring hyaluronic acid, an elastic and gelatinous compound that is involved with tissue repair. When your skin is burnt hyaluronan (hyaluronic acid) cannot function properly leading to skin damage and premature ageing! You can use repairing products that contain synthesized hyaluronic acid. This active ingredient helps with absorption and hydration of the skin. Exfoliate - gently As you start to peel, gently buff your skin with a gentle exfoliant or a body brush. This will encourage the skin to shed dead layers and reveal the new, tanned, skin underneath.



Don't use anything too harsh or brush too aggresively as this could cause more blistering and increase the chance of infection. You should never exfoliate badly burnt skin so wait a few days before you start.



Exfoliation should not hurt - be gentle.









