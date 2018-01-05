Facial Massage

1. MASSAGE



Massage will not only help your cleanse but maximise absorption of the power products you’re relying on to keep you looking young!



Emma Hardie is my massage hero - her techniques not only maximise the potential of her genius products but also detoxify the skin.



But how? “Massage helps to release the ingredients more efficiently due to the heat and energy that comes from the hands, which warms and softens product,” Emma explains. “Massage also helps to speed up and maximises the absorption so you get better, faster results.”



Here’s how to use massage to improve your cleanse and moisturise routine.



1. To help deep cleanse the skin, use firm, slow circular movements from the centre of your face out towards the sides. Work deep into the muscle, like you are kneading bread - this will help to detoxify the skin.



2. Massage your moisturiser gently into the skin then literally smooth your hands out over the skin in opposite directions just like you would do when you smooth the creases out of a tablecloth.



3. If you use a serum or oil, work it deeper into problem areas, like lines and blemishes. Place your fingertips on top of the line or problem area, press gently into the skin, hold for a 5 secs to warm skin and stimulate blood flow then slowly draw your fingertips away from each other across the area you are working on.





