Facial Cloths

2. CLOTHS



A great way to judge your cleansing methods is to rinse with a cloth - it’ll reveal the leftover grime your cleanser just isn’t grabbing.



And when you consider the editor-approved, cult cleansers - Eve Lom, Liz Earle - they all incorporate a muslin cloth.



The texture of the cloth helps to grab the microscopic particles of skin, dirt, sebum and pollution much more efficiently than using a wipe, cotton wool or a toner.



The cloth also helps energise and stimulate the circulation more efficiently and helps to brighten and buff the skin for a more radiant complexion.



My personal favourite is the double-sided microfiber cloth Emma Hardie Amazing Face Professional Cleansing Cloths (£10 for three).



“The microscopic fibres have the ability to grab all the oil dirt dead and dead skin that can get lodged deep in the pores,” says Emma, “The fibres act like a hoover and grab everything in sight!



They’re so refined that they polish all the dry dead skin away gently and safely whilst lifting all make up, even the toughest foundation," she explains.



"Because microfibre is so efficient at cleansing it cuts down the cleansing time of the face dramatically, especially if you wear thick or heavy make up.”



But anyone use a cloth, or is it best suited to specific skin types?



“Anyone can use them!” Assures Emma, “The beauty of microbre is that the most sensitive skin can use it as it is so gently yet has a powerful cleansing effect.



It’s also great for oily and congested skin. And the cloth has a wonderful toning, brightening effect and helps refine and smooth lines on a more mature skin or a skin with large pores.”





