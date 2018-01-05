Cleansing Tools

3. CLEANSING TOOLS



“Tools can maximise the results that can be achieved on the skin and speed up a products performance,” says skincare expert, Julia Hart.



Clarisonic

“The Clarisonic bristles oscillate extremely fast and can remove 6 x more debris and make up than hand cleansing,” explains Julia.



“It also has a slight exfoliating effect and can boost the micro-circulation.



I like using mine with Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant too. If your skin is on the sensitive type then be cautious with the mechanical brush cleansing, as too much can be a bad thing!” £150



Bliss Pore-Fector

If the Clarisonic is too abrasive for your sensitive skin try Bliss Pore-Fector Gadget Kit.



This pore-unplugging powertool creates sonic vibrations to micro-jet Bliss Daily Detoxifying Facial Toner over clogged areas, flushing out impurities for a deep cleanse.



It also massages the skin to ensure deeper penetration of your favourite skin-perfecting serums, and plump up the pits. £125



