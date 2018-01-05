Moisturizing Tools

>
Super-charge your beauty routine
  
4. MOISTURISING TOOLS

“New facialist technologies are increasingly focused on product penetration,” says skincare expert, Julia Hart.

“There is a variety of technologies you can use at home, that, when combined, make for really enhanced results.”

Ultrasound
“Ultrasound home devices like the Tua Viso can be used for enhancing product penetration,” Julia advises.

“The ultrasonic sound waves travel deep into the skin stimulating the circulation and heating the skin up in the dermis.

This will greatly help your moisturiser penetrate as it temporarily disturbs the barrier lipids, allowing products to be absorbed further into the skin.” £179

Red LED Light
You can boost your serums activity on the skin by using some red light therapy with an at home device, according to Julia.

“I like the Baby Quasar hand-held wand. The red LED lights have been proven to have a rejuvenating effect on skin cells, stimulating collagen and elastin and aid wound healing.

The red light also contains infra-red which can warm the skin and aid penetration of products, especially collagen-stimulating ingredients like peptides and stable vitamin C.” £300


