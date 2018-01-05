Booster Products

>
Super-charge your beauty routine
5. BOOSTERS
Even the greatest skincare routine can do with a boost, and now you can do just that with the new generation of powders and serums.

But is it really worth the extra investment?

Skincare expert, Sarah Chapman thinks so: “They are the new skin essentials really, water-based for easy absorption of high levels of actives with concentrations of specific potent ingredients - it makes for quicker and more dramatic results.

The beauty of boosters is that when you need a little extra help, you don’t have to change from beloved products, simply add a booster into masks, serums or creams - they are so versatile.”

Moisture-Boost
SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel binds moisture to the skin with hyaluronic acid, to maximize the benefits of a daily moisturizer.

It’s oil-free so everyone can give it a go, and it contains Vitamin B5 to help tissue repair.

It’s capable of holding 1000 times its own weight in water, and helps deliver your moisturizer’s ingredients below skin’s surface. £59

Cleansing-Boost
Empower your cleanser by adding two doses of Alpha-H’s new Gentle Daily Exfoliant - launching in May.

A non-abrasive powdered exfoliant, it tackles dead skin cells, congestion and dry patches.

Water-activated fruit enzymes derived from Green Papaya and Pineapple also break down the keratin protein within follicles, to gradually reduce re-growth of facial hair. £32.50 www.lookfantasic.co.uk

Brightening-Boost
Facialist Sarah Chapman noticed a growing number of clients were complaining of pigmentation issues, so she created Sarah Chapman Skin Tone Perfecting Booster.

It's a complex of antioxidants, Vitamin C and anti-pigmentation ingredients like Whitonyl and botanical Gigawhite.

Apply directly on clean skin or mix it up with your moisturizer, night cream or mask for extra skin-brightening power. £57



Grace Timothy
07/04/2011
