>
>
Scrub up: Six of the best facial scrubs
  
Five of the best facial scrubs
In this article

Five of the best facial scrubs


Liz Earle Gentle Face Exfoliator

This creamy exfoliator will cleanse your skin gently while jojoba beads lift away impurities to leave you looking radiant.

We love it's invigorating eucalyptus fragrance and skin softening cocoa butter texture - no tightness, just pure, clean skin.

Liz Earle Gentle Face Exfoliator 70ml
RRP: £13.00
Available from John Lewis



19/10/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         