|
Scrub up: Six of the best facial scrubs
|
|
In this article
Five of the best facial scrubs
Liz Earle Gentle Face ExfoliatorThis creamy exfoliator will cleanse your skin gently while jojoba beads lift away impurities to leave you looking radiant.
We love it's invigorating eucalyptus fragrance and skin softening cocoa butter texture - no tightness, just pure, clean skin.
Liz Earle Gentle Face Exfoliator 70ml
RRP: £13.00
Available from John Lewis
|
|
Ursula Dewey
19/10/2011
|
Article Plan Scrub up: Six of the best facial scrubs ▼
|